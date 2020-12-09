Kenneth Earl Nichols, 83 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Kenneth was born in Peebles, Ohio, on April 9, 1937, the son of the late Edgar and Pauline (Barnes) Nichols.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, Sibbie (James) Nichols, who passed on June 11, 2016; and by a son, Sheldon Nichols. He is survived by two sons, Kenny Nichols and Robert Nichols, both of Peebles; and four daughters, Karen (Mike) Lowe of Lynchburg, Cassie (Tony Rosenberger) Bowser of Lynchburg, Sharon Nichols of Columbus, and Tina Copley of Peebles. Kenneth will be missed by his eight grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Peebles, with Phil Fulton and Homer Holstead officiating.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

