Jerry Wayne Savage, 72 years, of Greenfield, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the Kettering Medical Center in Kettering. Ohio.

Jerry was born in Adams County, Ohio, on Oct. 28, 1948, the son of the late Charles and Gracie (Gustin) Savage.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his five sons, Dion Savage, of Cincinnati, Gabe Savage, of Michigan, Caleb Savage of Dayton, Isaac Savage of Springborom and Jeremiah Savage of Greenfield; and his two daughters, Alex Jones and Grace Savage. He also leaves three brothers, Bill Savage of Sabina, Charles Savage of Xenia, and John Savage of Greenfield; and a sister, Betty Outram of Peebles. Jerry will be missed by his three grandchildren.

According to Jerry’s wishes, he is to be cremated. His family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date, with burial following at the Louisville Cemetery in Peebles.

Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes has the honor of serving the family.

