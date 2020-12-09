Janice E. Jones, 64 of Seaman, passed away Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020.

Janice was born in Mariemont, Ohio on June 19, 1956 to the late Robert and Dorothy (Gilbert) Shanklin. Her brothers, Ed and Richard Shanklin, also preceded her in death.

Her sons, Chris (Tammy) Parker, Josh (Shena) Parker, and Brad Parker all of Winchester; one daughter, Amanda Hayslip of Winchester; nine grandchildren, Randall, Michael, Alexis-Hayslip, Logan and Levi Harris, Bentley and Bryson Parker, and Jaiden and Sadie Parker; and siblings, Dave Carson of Louisiana, Phil Shanklin of Peebles, and Cara (Rick) Lewis of Hamersville, all survive Janice.

Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman. Burial will follow at theCherry Fork Cemetery.

Family and friends can pay their respects from 11 a.m. until time of service on Dec. 12, 2020 at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.

