Collapse at Killen Station reported

At approximately 8″30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, a report came in of a collapse at the Killen Station outside of Manchester, traapijng workers who were reportedly in the process of setting up explosives as part of the continued demolition of the abandoned plant.

Latest reports say that two workers have been rescued, with three more still trapped. Officials from Adams County have reportedly called for assistance from Cincinnati and Columbus and OSHA is reported to be on the scene.

The Defender will report more as details become available.