The Rev. Dr. Susan Kay (Kelley) Roads, originally of Seaman, Ohio, entered the gates of heaven on Dec. 4, 2020. She was born on June 26, 1945 to her parents Byron S. Kelley and Almeda Sue (Stamper) Kelley. Both of whom have preceded her in death. Also, preceding her in death was her one and only brother, Stephen Kelley.

Left to greatly miss her is husband Rev. George H. Roads, two daughters JoAnn Spears of Beavercreek, Ohio and Peggy Sturdivant and husband Willis of Leitchfield, Kentucky.

Susan loved her two granddaughters, Vanessa (Michael) Trapp and Emilie (Miles) VanderKolk, and enjoyed many activities and trips with them over the years. Vanessa and her little triplets Corwin, Skylar and Harley, plus a new family member Nikolai were quite a blessing to her. Emilie and her husband Miles have recently given Susan a great grandson Knox whom Susan was greatly looking forward to spoiling as she did his mom.

Funeral Services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020 at Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home with Larry Hoop officiating. Burial followed at Mt. Leigh Cemetery.

Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.