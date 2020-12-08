Barry L. McFarland, age 79 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Wednesday Dec. 2, 2020. Barry was born Jan. 5, 1941 in Kentucky, the son of the late Burton B. McFarland and the late Ruth (Potts) McFarland.

Barry was the owner of Barry’s Chevrolet-Buick and McFarland Chevrolet-Buick, a member of the West Union Masonic Lodge #43, West Union Lion’s Club, and numerous car clubs. He enjoyed drag racing, hunting, fishing, and traveling.

Survivors include his wife Judy McFarland of West Union, Ohio; two sons Brett McFarland and Tita of Manchester, Ohio and Bradlee McFarland and Lisa of Winchester, Ohio; brother Mike McFarland and Margetta of Lexington, Kentucky; half sister Becky Sanders and Mike of Peebles, Ohio; four grandchildren, Shawn McFarland and Diane, Caleb McFarland and Lauren, Ally Dwyer and Robbie, and Kelsey McFarland; and great grandchild Chase McFarland.

Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Adams County Dog Pound and the Adams County Animal Shelter.

