Duard W. Hughes, 77 of Seaman, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

The youngest child of the late Orville K. and Gertrude (O’Cull) Hughes was born in Brown County, Ohio Aug. 28, 1943.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife of 57 years, Phyllis Hendrickson Hughes; a daughter, Karen Hughes Truitt; a son, David Hughes; one granddaughter, Lydia Truitt; two brothers, Orville M. (Sonnie) of Sevierville, Tennessee and Eugene (Barb) Hughes of West Union, Ohio; a sister, Evelyn (Bill Joe) Salyers of Amelia, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Duard retired from GM in 1997 after 30 years and turned to his passion of designing, creating, and building, along with fixing anything that was broken.