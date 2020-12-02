Hannah Mae Moore, 23, of Maysville, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Mercy Jewish Hospital in Kenwood. She was born Jan. 20, 1997 in Maysville, daughter of Steven (Abigail) Moore of Gold Canyon, rizona, and Pamela Aleshire (Jeramey) Darnell of West Union. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Leo and Vickie Moore and her maternal grandpa, Robert Aleshire.

In addition to her loving parents, she is survived by her siblings, Ella Richards, Elaina Darnell, and Ashley and Tristan Redman; her beloved cat Butchy; her Aunt Stacy and Uncle Danny, Aunt Faith and Uncle Kenny, Aunt Sandy and Uncle Bill, Aunt Brenda and Uncle Chuck; her mammaw Pat; nanna Debbie and her cousins, Zander, Kenny, Kristin, Ian, Robert, John, Sam, Claudia and Matt.

The family will hold private services at their convenience. Arrangements are entrusted to the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Adams County, 11481 State Rte 41, West Union, OH 45693.