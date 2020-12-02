Evelyn Lucille Pinkerton, age 73, of West Union, Ohio, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman. Evelyn was born April 16, 1947 in Highland County. She was preceded by her parents, Woodrow Wilson and Helen Marie (Clark) Lightner; husband, John Pinkerton, Sr.; one sister, Cathy Pitzer; six brothers-in-law, Jeff Lytle, Faye Adams, Charles Oscar Carey, Anthony “Tony” Brown, Bob Burke, and Donnie Pinkerton; one sister-in-law, Louise Pinkertonl and one nephew, James Tyler Faulkner.

She is survived by three step-children: Kevin (Jenna) Pinkerton of New Vienna, John Pinkerton, Jr. of New Vienna, and Kim Pinkerton of New Vienna; one brother, Cecil Lightner (Marsha) of Hillsboro; five sisters, Donna Adams of Leesburg, Dell Carey of Seaman, Wanda Lytle of Hillsboro, Debbie (Jerry) Richmond of Hillsboro and Darlene “DeeDee” Lightner-Brown of Hillsboro; six brothers-in-law and six sisters-in-law, Joe Pinkerton of Seaman, Roger and Carolynn Pinkerton of New Vienna, Betty Burke of New Vienna, Rex and Joan Humphrey of Hillsboro, Merle and Mary Poloch of Eugene, Oregon, Randy and Mindy Pinkerton of Wilmington and Ronnie and Melissa Pinkerton of Clarksville; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces, great-great nephews and several church brothers, sisters and friends.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to:

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated, P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693.

There will be no services at this time.

Lafferty Funeral Homem Inc. of West Union is serving the family.