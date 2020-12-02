Donald D Ball, 71 years, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

Donald was born in Seaman, Ohio, on July 24, 1949, the son of the late Charles J and Wanda (Marrs) Ball. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Lester Ball; and two sisters, Wanda Huffman and Violet Ball. Donald is survived by his five sisters, Joan Newman of Gibsonburg, Ohio, June Conway of Winchester, Freda (Larry) Tolle of Peebles, Roberta Ball of Ironton, and Sharon Gilpin, of Peebles.

Donald’s family is planning a memorial service for a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

