Lady Dragons looking to make big strides in 2021 volleyball season

By Mark Carpenter

Though their record in 2020 may not reflect it, the West Union Lady Dragons volleyball squad has high hopes for next fall. A talented and young team losing no seniors has Lady Dragons fans and Coach Jessica Thompson excited over what is to come in 2021.

“We faced several challenges before this season ever started with all of the early COVID restrictions, but we managed to get some gym time in,” said Coach Thompson. “We continue to grow in both skill and our knowledge of the game. Our junior class went from a no-win season as freshmen to winning five matches this season, also winning several more sets than they had in past years. I’ve seen tremendous growth in individual athletes and I’m looking forward to next season. We will continue to take our individual strengths and work them into a team strategy.”

The Lady Dragons were paced by that solid junior class, led by setter Madison Taylor who picked up her 500th career assist this fall. She is joined by Alexa Rowe, Kayden Francis, and Sophie Johnson to form a “fearsome foursome” headed into the 2021 campaign. Sophomore Audrey Weakley and freshman Korynne Blanton also had strong 2020 season and will return to their roles in 2021. Also returning for Coach Thompson will be sophomores Payton Stapleton along with freshman Elayna Kingsolver, plus the girls who will move up from the JV squad, a roster set to do some damage next season.

“We will keep setting goals and work as hard as we can to achieve them next year,” added Thompson. “All our starters are returning and the up and coming young athletes will all be assets to our program. We’re going to work in the offseason and be ready to play hard next season. I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can do.”