The charge and a heart of celebration

By Judith Cooley

“The kingdom of heaven is like treasure hidden in a field. When a man found it, he hid it again, and then in his joy went and sold all he had and bought that field. “Again, the kingdom of heaven is like a merchant looking for fine pearls. When he found one of great value, he went away and sold everything he had and bought it.” Matthew 13:44-46

Finding eternal hope through Jesus’ death and resurrection and spiritual belonging through Jesus’ sacrifice and righteousness is a time of great celebration, when we are first accept His gift. Because the world is so full of distractions, by the Devil’s design, we tend to find ourselves feeling emotionally overwhelmed and our situations overcomplicated. Simple devotion to our Lord and Savior was never meant to get complicated, but complications are a product of this fallen world.

By reading about Jesus’ life, we see first His obedience to the Father in all things and the importance of communication with the Father. As a result, we see His love and compassion for the hurting, harassed, and broken. He never stayed comfortable but went seeking the lost and ministered to them time after time throughout His time of ministry. From the moment Jesus stepped down from heaven until the moment the disciples could no longer see Him through the clouds, when He ascended, His mission was clear, love people and show them way to the Father.

By reading about the apostles’ life work, we see the same theme, love people and show them the way to the Father. Without regard for personal advancement, respect, or even safety, the apostles showed us the way we are all meant to live. We are meant to hone our gifts and talents so that we can share our faith and testimony in our respective mission fields. No two people are meant to have the same mission field and testimony, but all Christ-followers are called to be missional where they are placed.

Is it the overcomplication of what “success” means today- the value placed on material and temporal treasures over heavenly treasures- that distracts us from our call to live simply and love unconditionally? Or is it the minefield of emotions and hang ups that permeate our society that hamper us from being willing to be vulnerable, courageous, and always evangelistic?

As ambassadors of Christ, it is our call that we love people and show them the way to the Father. Whatever kinks need to be smoothed in order to return to the heart celebration, like that of the man who found the treasure and sold everything to buy that field or the man who sold everything to buy the pearl, we must work them out. The world depends upon it.

We must empty ourselves of the world and fleshy desires in order to be fully committed to the leading of the Spirit. Consider us as pitchers being poured out to make room for the water of the fountain of life to fill us completely.

That’s what the Great Commission is about after all- simply loving God so much that we can esteem others more than ourselves. We go, we share, we serve because He has so filled us with Himself, and His heart is to see everyone saved.

How blessed are we that our creator loves so much that He desires every single person be drawn into a close personal relationship with Himself. And He uses us to be His ambassadors here on earth. How blessed are we to serve the Lord of heaven and earth in His loving charge.

“And everyone who has left houses or brothers or sisters or father or mother or wife or children or fields for my sake will receive a hundred times as much and will inherit eternal life.” Matthew 19:29