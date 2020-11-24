William (Butch) R. Moore, age 72 years of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Monday Nov. 23, 2020 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Mr. Moore was born April 28, 1948 in Patriot, Indiana to late William and Kathern Moore.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Moore of Manchester, Ohio; three sons, Jerry Wayne Moore Chris Moore, and Jake Moore, all of Indiana; several brothers and a sister; and several grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19 a public graveside service will be held on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at the Manchester Cemetery, with John Conley officiating. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the St. Judes Children’s Hospital in Mr. Moore’s memory.

Family and friends can sign William’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com