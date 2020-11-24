William “Bill” D. Hall, 82 years, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

Bill was born in Germantown, Kentucky, on May 15, 1938, the son of the late Robert J. and Dora Mae (Moran) Hall. Bill worked as a manager at the Dayton Power & Light plant. He attended the Northside Church of Christ, in Hillsboro, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by two brothers, Brooks Hall and Joe Hall; and a sister, Linda Rice. He is survived by his wife, Estella (Fite) Hall, whom he married on June 18, 1960; two sons, Tim (Kristi) Hall of Winchester and Steve (Sandra) Hall of Amelia; and a daughter, Teresa (Terry) Jodrey of Winchester. He also leaves two brothers, Donnie (Pat) Hall of Kentucky and Bobby (Rosie) Hall of Seaman; as well as two sisters, Ann Shelton of Peebles and Nancy Barnes of Sabina. Bill will be missed by his 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home, in Seaman, with Bill Pierce officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Friends and family may pay their respects from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.

