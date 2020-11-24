David Lee Francis, age 69, of West Union, Ohio, passed away Friday Nov. 20, 2020 at his residence after a battle with cancer. David was born Sept. 24, 1951 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was preceded in death by parents, James and Mabel Francis; one sister, Eva Smith; and one great-grandson, Liam Francis.

David is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Wanda Francis of West Union; one daughter, Debbie (James) Conn of Manchester; two sons, David (Connie) Francis of West Union and Timmy Francis of Manchester; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two brothers, James (Diane) Francis of Manchester and Eugene (Sherry) Francis of Manchester; two sisters, Edna (Ray) Ricketts of Manchester and Barbara (Rob) Smith of Manchester; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to:

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated, P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The public visitation is 12 – 2 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public funeral is 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Pastor Pete Francis will officiate.

The public committal and military graveside services will be at the Manchester Cemetery.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. of West Union is serving the family.