Dallis B. Breeze, age 79 years, of Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at his home. Dallis was born Nov. 19, 1941 in Fleming County, Kentucky to the late Alexander and Julia (Hamm) Breeze. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother Jim Breeze, sister Jacquie Curtis, and grandson Ethan Downs.

Dallis served in the U.S. Navy, retired from Dayton Power & Light, and was a lifetime farmer.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Shelby (Whaley) Breeze of Hillsboro, Ohio; three daughters, Peggy Downs and Jeff of Winchester, Ohio, Pam Fawley and Chuck of Manchester, Ohio, and Alexa Roush and Adam of Lake Waynoka, Ohio; two sons, Randy Simmons and Pam of Newtown, Ohio and Dallis Breeze II of Manchester, Ohio; four sisters, Phyllis Campbell and Ed of Winchester, Ohio, Brenda Breeze of Winchester, Ohio, Jude Endicott and Rob of Winchester, Ohio, and Tammy Zimmerman of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren Wendi Creech and Jody, Sarah Lewis and Val, Andy Garrison and Stacy, Calee Downs and Craig, Kala Huffman and Zach, Chad Fawley, Amanda Adkins and Doug, Ashley Cobb and Chad, Jacob Simmons, Emily Thompson and Taylor, Madison Howerton and Austin, Luke Thompson and Kenzie, Marah, Allie Rae, and Mason Roush, Brittany Breeze,and Cheyanne Breeze; 18 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, with Gene Toole officiating. Visitation will be held the day of service from 5 – 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vitas Hospice.