Senior Profile- Emily Sweeney, Manchester High School

November 23, 2020 Mark Carpenter Sports 0
Emily Sweeney, MHS

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Emily Sweeney

SCHOOL:
Manchester High School

PARENTS:
Crystal and Matt Leonard, Les Sweeney

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Golf

FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning and spending time with my teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Running

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning sectionals in
basketball

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Lil Durk

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
The Bahamas

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“It”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
One Tree Hill

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Language Arts

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging out with friends

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Condado Tacos

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Rihanna

FUTURE PLANS:
Attend college at Shawnee State

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 