Senior Profile- Emily Sweeney, Manchester High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Emily Sweeney

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Crystal and Matt Leonard, Les Sweeney

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball, Golf

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning and spending time with my teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Running

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning sectionals in

basketball

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Lil Durk

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

The Bahamas

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“It”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

One Tree Hill

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Language Arts

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hanging out with friends

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Condado Tacos

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Rihanna

FUTURE PLANS:

Attend college at Shawnee State