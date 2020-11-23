Senior Profile- Emily Sweeney, Manchester High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Emily Sweeney
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Crystal and Matt Leonard, Les Sweeney
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Golf
FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning and spending time with my teammates
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Running
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning sectionals in
basketball
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Lil Durk
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
The Bahamas
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“It”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
One Tree Hill
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Language Arts
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging out with friends
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Condado Tacos
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Rihanna
FUTURE PLANS:
Attend college at Shawnee State