Roy Arnold “Cowboy” Williams, age 81 years of Blue Creek, Ohio, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Roy was born in Mifflin, West Virginia Nov. 17, 1939 to the late Arnold and Helen (Childers) Williams.

Survivors include his wife, Emma Lou (Nelson) Williams of Blue Creek, Ohio; a son, Randy Williams and Angie of Jeffersonville, Ohio; and a sister, Bobby Kitchen and Gene of West Union, Ohio.

A graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at the Moores Chapel Cemetery at 10 a.m., with Gene Kitchen officiating. Services are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the donor’s choice in memory of Mr. Williams.

Family and friends can sign Mr. Williams’ online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.