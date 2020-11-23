District 14 coaches name All-District Volleyball Teams

By Mark Carpenter

The 2020 high school volleyball season has come and gone, but postseason awards have been passed out, and recently the volleyball coaches in District 14 named their All-District Teams, with Adams County athletes included in Divisions III and IV.

In Division III, North Adams senior DeLaney Harper, who was the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Player of the Year, was named Second Team All-District.

Harper’s teammate, junior Sierra Kendall, who picked up her 2,000th career assist during the 2020 campaign, was named Third Team All-District.

North Adams senior Wylie Shipley, who finished her career with over 700 kills, received Division III All-District Honorable Mention recognition.

The only county volleyball player to earn First Team honors was Peebles senior Jacey Justice, who was named Division IV First Team.

Manchester senior Brooke Kennedy also earned recognition from the District 14 coaches, being named Division IV Honorable Mention.

The Division III Player of the Year was Wheelersburg’s Kylee Barney, while the Player of the Year in Division IV was South Webster’s Faith Maloney.