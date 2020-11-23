Bob Blake honored for his decades of service to the community

By Ashley McCarty

On Nov. 20, the corner of Main Street and South Market Street in West Union were forever immortalized as “Bob Blake Block.”

Bob Blake, 84, is a lifelong resident of Adams County, born on a farm near Seaman, Ohio in 1936.

Blake has attended nearly every National Community Pharmacists Association Legislative Conference in Washington, and his unwavering devotion and passion has shown through the decades both in business and by his years of involvement with the Ohio Pharmacists Association, NCPA, the University of Cincinnati, and his advocacy for the pharmaceutical profession. From 1986-87, Blake was the president of OPA, and later served as president of the NCPA.

In 2018, Blake was awarded the OPA life Member Award from OPA President-elect Brigid Groves, R.Ph., PharmD, M.S.

Blake pursued his profession at the University of Cincinnati College of Pharmacy. In 1961, after graduating, he purchased the pharmacy in West Union from William Wallace. He was 25 years old.

Nearly 60 years later, and with decades of unblemished service and dedication to the community, the block of Blake’s Pharmacy in West Union now brandishes his name.

“It really feels great. It’s hard to believe it’s happening, I guess. I was just telling some of the folks out there that probably 65/68 years ago when I was passing papers at 5 o’clock in the morning that little did I know that I’d be blessed with this kind of success. The good Lord has been good to me with a lot of good people patronizing me, and with good health,” said Blake.

He admitted that it was hard to believe it was happening.

“I’m deeply moved by it and appreciative of it. The people of Adams County have always treated me very well, patronized my businesses, and we’ve done our best to take care of them. I’ve been blessed with some wonderful associates,” said Blake.

The sign, a bold combination of red and white which bounces off of its backdrop. references the Cincinnati Reds, the baseball team Blake has enjoyed for many years.

“I guess it’s because I’ve had season tickets for the Cincinnati Reds over the years. Each Saturday, the last Saturday of the month over the last 40-something years, we’ve given a set of baseball tickets to customers in each of the stores. When we took the store over I was working seven days a week, but I did get Sundays at noon off. That was one of the things we could do was go down and see a ball game and come home,” said Blake.

As things evolved in the store, and it gained more employ, Blake and his children could enjoy more games together.

“We had six tickets, so there was five of us, and then each child got a ticket buddy for a game every Sunday or whenever we’d go down. We went to so many Sunday games then. I can’t even begin to stand them now they’re so hot,” Blake said, laughing.

According to his son, Michael Blake, the games were hot then, too.

“He’d put ice cubes on his forehead to keep cool. It didn’t seem that hot, but it was a good thing for the family to be able to go down there. Of course in high school I played baseball; didn’t have much skill, but I had a good time trying, you know. Same way with basketball,” said Blake.

Even if you weren’t a first team player, you showed up to practice to work and felt like you were doing your part, he said.

“That’s been kind of my philosophy. You just keep going ahead, and do the best you can, and after that that’s the way the ball bounces, I guess,” said Blake.

Decades in pharmacy has afforded Blake a unique perspective on how the business has evolved over the years — and how much the square has changed.

“The pace of the business has really accelerated, and also the diminishing of a lot of businesses that were with me when we started. The first day of 1960 when I opened the store, I bought it from [William] Whaley, there were six grocery stores on the square, two hardware stores, two clothing stores and two or three restaurants, and it seems like they’ve all disappeared over the years. We were able to hold on,” he said.

The business now is a lot more technical, and there’s a lot more to it.

“When we bought the business, the inventory was nothing like it is now. We have bottles of medication that sometimes cost more than what the store did originally back in 1965. When you stop to think about it, it’s just amazing that I’ve been able to, I guess keep up with it, and people have seen fit to deal with me. That and my employees, that’s the reason I’m here. One thing about it, I really enjoyed it. A 12 or 14-hour day didn’t seem long back then. It does now,” said Blake.

Blake has also lived to see members of his family grow into the business. Kelly Caraway, granddaughter, is the youngest pharmacist, and received her license a few years ago.

“So that makes the third generation, and I often said when I was in leadership and the national association that my wife raised four pharmacists, my three kids and me,” he said with a laugh.

In May, Blake turned 84.

“Some of my friends, usually they’ll say when you get to 84, they say they’re going to 85, but I want to stay 84 as long as I can,” said Blake.

In the Feb. 11, 2020 West Union Council meeting, now Councilwoman Donna Young posed this dedication to the council.

“Bob Blake has been around for everybody since the 60s. He started in the little building next to this one, and he’s always been there. He’s taken care of many people as babies, and I feel like he’s been lost in the shuffle without appreciation, so I figured it was time to dedicate to Bob Blake his services to the community,” she said.