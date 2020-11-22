William Gilkison, age 76 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at his residence. William was born in Lewis County, Kentucky on Feb. 26, 1944 to the late Phillip and Rosie Mae (Piatt) Gilkison.

Survivors include his wife, Imogene Gilkison of West Union; two daughters, Barbara Gilkison and Janie Gilkison of West Union; one son, Billy Gilkison of West Union; sister Patty Evans of Maysville, Kentucky; and brother David Gilkison of Georgetown, Ohio.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Services are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.

Family and friends can sign William’s online guest book at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.