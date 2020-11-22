Thomas P. Waudby age 90 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio.

Thomas was born Aug. 11, 1930 in Barronett, Wisconsin to the late William R. and Elisa (Strelow) Waudby. Thomas was also preceded in death by his wife, Connie Waudby; one daughter, Rita K Webber; and two sons, Thomas P. Waudby, Jr.. and Dennis Waudby.

Mr. Waudby is survived by two sons, Aaron Waudby and Melinda of Wilmington, Ohio and Timothy Waudby of Fort Wayne, Indiana; 14 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Winchester, Ohio with Matthew Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held the day of the service from 12-1 p.m.. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints in Winchester.

