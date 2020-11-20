MLSD Board discusses five-year financial forecast

By Ashley McCarty

The Manchester Board of Education met on Nov. 11 to discuss the five-year financial forecast and district reports.

A motion by board member Dave McFarland to approve the agenda was seconded by board member Dana Thornburg, the board agreed.

“We received information that schools will receive unrestricted dividend checks in the mail from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. We are not yet certain when to expect these funds. I will meet with our team and develop a plan to expend these funds in a productive manner in efforts to get our students back to school in a more typical manner. Please know that this is contingent on approval from the health department,” said MLSD Superintendent Brian Rau.

Rau announced that the opportunity for parents to have their child return on-site in January has opened. Approximately 180 students attend online currently.

“By contrast, we have approximately 50 elementary and 17 junior high/high school students choosing to return on-site. That’s a total of 67 students returning on-site, with approximately 120 or so staying online,” said Rau.

Rau reported the overwhelming majority of quarantines are the result of athletic teams.

“Nothing against athletic teams, this is just the nature of it. We continue to have very few quarantines as a result of classroom exposure, even with positive cases. This is evidence that our hybrid plan is working, as well as our staff and our students are doing what is needed to maintain a healthy learning environment. So, I thank all of those folks,” said Rau.

School Treasurer Eva Elliot presented a five-year forecast for the district.

Summary of Five-Year Forecast:

— Fiscal year 2021

● Beginning Balance: 6,330,481

● Revenue: 9, 475,787

● Expenditures: -10,911,269

● Ending Balance: 4,849,998

● Revenue Surplus or Deficit: -1,435,483

— Fiscal year 2022

● Beginning Balance: 4,894,998

● Revenue: 7,538,787

● Expenditures: -9,551,113

● Ending Balance: 2,927,673

● Revenue Surplus or Deficit: -1,967,325

— Fiscal year 2023

● Beginning Balance: 2,927,673

● Revenue: 8,054,500

● Expenditures: -9,692,194

● Ending Balance: 1,298,978

● Revenue Surplus or Deficit: -1,637,694

— Fiscal year 2024

● Beginning Balance: 1,289,978

● Revenue: 8,168,748

● Expenditures: -9,801,215

● Ending Balance: -342,488

● Revenue Surplus or Deficit: -1,632,467

— Fiscal year 2025

● Beginning Balance: -342,488

● Revenue: 8,222,614

● Expenditures: -9,910,506

● Ending Balance: -2,030,381

● Revenue Surplus or Deficit: -1,687,892

Another significant change in the biennial budget was the .028 adjustment was suspended for fiscal year 2020 and 2021. When the district’s valuation falls by 10 percent, a .028 adjustment calculation would occur at the state level. This would give more state funding to the district as a stop gap for the loss of local tax dollars due to the lower valuation.

The state egislature in June 2020 passed House Bill 164 which gave this district over 1.3 million for fiscal year 2020 and a projected $1 million for fiscal year 2021. This legislation was passed due to the loss of valuation caused by the sale of two power plants in the district resulting in a loss of over $48 million in real property valuation which added to the loss of millions in public utility personal property valuation. Over the future years, the revenue sources that influence the forecast will change as the loss of local valuation reduces the amount of the local tax dollars supporting the district.

This five-year forecast reflects the $1.12 million the district paid to Kingfisher Development, LLC, in October; a settlement as a result of the complaint filed March 5 with the Adams County Board of Revision against the valuation of real property at the J.M. Stuart and Killen power plants.

According to Board President Rick Foster, in 2016/2017 the district was in the 5-8 percent state-aid range. The district will now be in the high 60 to low 70 percent range.

“On paper, with the power plants — not percentages — we were in the top 10 wealthiest in the state for property values, tax revenue. Not percentages. Without the power plants, we’re in the bottom 10. Talk about a swing,” said Rau.

“We went from $301 million in value to right now I think we’re between $69/70 million. If we would ever pass a levy, we’d only be able to get about $69,000 per mill,” said Elliott. Rau said they used to be able to get $310,000.

Report from Manchester High School Principal Dana Pollock:

● Online platform — We are currently at 83 students enrolled in the online platform with FES; of these 40 are in the junior high and 43 in the high school. Those who performed well on-site last year are doing pretty well and those who did not perform well are not achieving as we would like.

● On-site platform — For our students who are on-site in the two groups, we have several students who are doing better than expected. We have some students who normally struggle, who are not identified as special needs, that are doing much better academically with the smaller groups. This has also had an effect on our discipline. We have had very few discipline referrals with the smaller groups.

● We have the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test coming up on Nov. 12 for our juniors.

● The Americanism test is scheduled for Nov. 17 and Nov. 19 for our 10th, 11th and 12th grade students.

Report from Manchester Elementary School Principal Nick Roberts:

● The third-graders took their state mandated fall Third-Grade Reading Guarantee Exams the week of October 19th and 26th. We didn’t have any issues.

● We recently recognized our first nine weeks’ attendance winners per a raffle. Each student who won received a dodge-ball and an art set. The promotion of school attendance has been successful as another addition to our PBIS Initiative in promoting a positive school atmosphere.

● With the FES platform, things have smoothed out considerably from the first several weeks of school. Some of the rough elements, especially at first, included the following:

— Negatives:

1. Lack of or ‘lagged’ communication from FES after contacting them.

2. Retrieval of ‘books’ for our kindergarten through fifth grade learners.

—Positives:

1. Mr. Napier has been a huge asset per a liaison. He takes phone calls daily and even helps FES parents and students as they may come in for computer help or logistical help.

In short, there have been many students requesting to come back and we will notify them in the next week or so obtaining information of who wants to return to on-site learning second semester.

Report from Director of Student Services Cheri McClanahan:

— Athletics:

● Fall Sports have come to a close. We do want to thank the coaches and volunteers for the many hours they have dedicated to our athletes!

● Our Junior High/High School Cheerleaders took First Place at the annual Southern Ohio Cheer Competition here at MHS on Oct. 25! Congrats to those Ladies! Our High School Cheerleaders competed in the league competition held at West Union on Nov. 7 where they also received First Place.

● Basketball Ticketing — The league is moving to an online system as used for purchasing OHSAA tournament tickets for the upcoming season. With the restrictions on ticketing right now, this will make it easier for families to quickly and easily purchase their allotted tickets online.

Next, Rau presented retiree Terri Roush with a plaque for dedicated service. She was with the district 19 years.

“Terri is an amazing custodian. She was our head custodian, and did a phenomenal job. [She’s] a wonderful person first and foremost. Fantastic woman, wonderful employee and she is missed,” said Rau.

A motion by McFarland to approve regular board meeting minutes of Oct. 14, 2020 was seconded by Thornburg, the board agreed.

A motion by McFarland to approve October financial reports was seconded by Thornburg, the board agreed.

A motion by Foster to approve the five-year forecast was seconded by McFarland, the board agreed.

The board moved through and approved the list of superintendent recommendations, and three old business items.

A motion by board member Troy Thatcher to adjourn was seconded by Thornburg, board agreed and the meeting was adjourned.

Board meeting minutes will be approved by the board at the next meeting, subject to revisions.