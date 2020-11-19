WU Council meets Nov. 10, hears report from ACRMC CEO Alan Bird

By Ashley McCarty

West Union Village Council met Nov. 10 with special guest Alan Bird, CEO of the Adams County Regional Medical Center.

Bird presented the services provided at the hospital and how the hospital has improved over the past five years.

“In the last five years we’ve gone from $40 million in revenues up to $90 million in revenues. So that’s $50 million in revenues that used to go to the city and around. What that means for us is that we can build clinics and we can open clinics and we can offer new services,” said Bird.

This is kind of our time, he said.

“Our hospital has grown tremendously. We’re still cutting off warts, there’s still things that we’re working on. Things happened, again, we don’t care if mismanagement or whatever happened to that hospital five or 10 years ago — we don’t care about who broke it, we’re going to identify what’s broken and we’re going to fix it,” said Bird.

Bird reported that the hospital had hired an on-site orthopedic surgeon.

“Help us keep our sacred healthcare dollars here so that we get stronger, we employ more people, we add more services, we build new buildings. So, I’m inviting you to all come home. Probably a lot of you already come to the hospital for your services, and we’re grateful for that. We have a bright future,” said Bird.

A motion by Councilman Randy Brewer to approve the minutes of the Oct. 27, 2020 regular meeting was seconded by Councilman Jason Francis, council agreed.

A motion by Francis to approve payment of bills as submitted was seconded by Councilman Mark Brewer, council agreed.

A motion by Francis to accept the statement of receipts for Mayor’s Court for the month of October for the net amount of $4,472 was seconded by Councilwoman Donna Young, council agreed.

A motion by Mark Brewer to accept the third reading for Ordinance 2020-5 Social Media was seconded by Councilman Steve Rothwell, council agreed.

A motion by Randy Brewer to accept Resolution 2020-20 accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the Budget Commission and authorizing necessary tax levies and certifying them to the County Auditor was seconded by Francis, council agreed.

A motion by Francis to accept first reading of Ordinance 2020-6 Temporary Appropriations for 2021 was seconded by Young, council agreed.

Village Administrator and Fire Chief Jerry Kirker reported that 24 corner grave markers have been discovered at the firehouse, who then discussed water usage.

“Our water usage back in February was 11 million gallons a month, we are now down in the 6.7 range. The boys have done a heck of a job on repairs on leaks, keeping caught up. We still purchased 8.5 million gallon at $30,000,” said Kirker.

Kirker reported he had talked to Economic Development Director Holly Johnson and her office has been approved for a $34,000 grant from ODSA to replace the sidewalk from Main Street to Walnut Street along the Blake property and West Union Electric and Plumbing going down to the new Training Center.

Kirker also reported that the Ohio EPA awarded the village $3 million and OWDA awarded them $500,000 of forgiveness money for the Panhandle Sewer Project.

“For a $4 million project, we got $3.5 million of forgiveness money,” said Kirker.

Francis and council discussed possibilities of recouping money lost due to dilatory water and utility payments.

Kent Bryan of CT Consultants reported that the letter of intent was sent in for the State Route 41 sidewalk project.

West Union Life Squad Chief Danni Studebaker reported that one squad was down, leaving them with two squads remaining, and reported 170 runs over the last three weeks.

Mark Brewer reported the main topic of the finance meeting was the possibility of hiring an enforcement/nuisance officer for zoning and code violations. Persons would be OPOTA certified working part-time for $13/hr, no benefits. Compensation will come out of the police budget.

Francis reported the Bob Blake dedication will be on Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. at Blake’s Pharmacy.

Francis also presented holiday banners from the West Union Lions Club which the club plans to replace select Christmas lights with in the future. The club is also bringing back the annual Village Decorating Contest.

A motion by Steve Rothwell for executive session regarding personnel was seconded by Francis, council agreed.

With no more business before council, the meeting was adjourned. The Village Council meeting minutes will be approved by the council at the next meeting, subject to revisions.