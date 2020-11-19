Wanda Lee Dryden, 87, of West Union, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio.

Wanda was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Aug. 28, 1933, to Carl Thomas Mefford and Elizabeth (Blackburn) Mefford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Virgil Dryden; an infant son Carl Bradley Dryden; and her sister Dorothy Young.

She is survived by four children: Virgil Wayne Dryden (Diane), Kathy Lee Lewis (Bill), Susan Ann Puckett,, and Tommy Charles Dryden, all of West Union; as well as five grandchildren, Stacy Lewis Howe (Landon) of Lexington, Kentucky, Steven Lewis of Fairborn, Ohio, Christopher Puckett (Nikki) of West Union, Jamie Puckett of West Union, and Deanna Dryden (Greg) of West Union; and her brother, Carl Junior Mefford of Puyallup, Washington; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside ceremony will be held at the convenience of the family at the West Union IOOF cemetery, under the direction of the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, and officiated by Tammy Baldwin Stone.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Adams County Animal Shelter as Wanda loved dogs—especially her beagles, or to a charity of the donor’s choice, as she contributed to many charities.