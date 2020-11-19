OHSAA to winter sports: ‘Proceed as planned’- maybe

By Mark Carpenter

Players, fans, and coaches are on pins and needles all over the state of Ohio, all anxiously awaiting the beginning or possibly delayed beginning to the 2020-21 winter sports seasons.

As fans are well aware, the beginning of the winter seasons here in Adams County has been delayed after ACOVSD Superindependent Richard Seas’ recent announcement that the schools were temporarily returning to virtual learning which had the domino effect of leaving winter sports practices temporarily suspended also.

According to local athletic directors, there is no tentative date for the start of the 2020-21 basketball season, one which was scheduled to begin on Saturday and there are rumblings in the state that the OHSAA might follow suit with neighboring Kentucky and move the start of the season back to January, though that had not been confirmed at press time.

On Wednesday, OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute sent a memo to member schools discussing the COVID pandemic and the beginning of the winter seasons, though his comments may be moot if the schedule changes again.

Following are the highlights of Ute’s memo:

“Though we are seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases in Ohio, I would like to utilize this update to reaffirm that the OHSAA winter sports seasons will go forward as planned. This decision comes after discussion with the Governor’s Office, the OHSAA Board of Directors and the OHSAA staff along with conversations with numerous administrators and the results of the membership survey that we just conducted. The result of that survey (with 1,464 total votes) is as follows:

a. Begin all winter sports contests as they are currently planned and scheduled for winter 2020-21.

Superintendents-114 yes; Principals-264 yes; Athletic Administrators-448 yes; Total-826 yes (56%)

b.Suspend all winter sports contests immediately and begin when/if conditions change.

Superintendents-37 yes; Principals-59 yes; Athletic Administrators-59 yes; Total-155 yes (11%)

c. Suspend all winter sports contests immediately and begin with a defined schedule beginning in January.

Superintedents-84 yes; Principals-142 yes; Athletic Administrators-257 yes; Total-483 yes (33%)

The decision for your school in moving forward is strictly a local decision . . . your school or school district may certainly choose not to participate in a contest or to pause your season(s) for a period and should do what is in your best interest.

As we have said previously, our member schools provide our student-athletes with the safest possible environment to continue participating. If we were to delay, our students will find opportunities to compete in sports through non-school programs that may not be focused on safety and are not education-based. We will continue to study the data on COVID-19 and continue in discussions with the Governor’s Office to determine if we need to make changes to our seasons. If we do, we believe we have flexibility that would allow us to look at implementing other models for our seasons.

Governor’s New Curfew Order:

In discussion with Lt. Governor Husted Tuesday, the new Ohio curfew Order does not mean schools must be home from their competitions strictly at 10:00 p.m., but venues/gyms need to be vacated by 10:00 followed by transportation back home. While consideration by schools and conferences/leagues should be given to move starting times for contests earlier, the new Order DOES mean it is imperative that administrators work with student-athletes and coaches to emphasize that, once the contest ends or schools return from road trips, everyone should go home and not congregate at someone’s house or a local restaurant. Those types of gatherings have proven to help spread the virus and may play a major role in pausing a school’s season.

The OHSAA has received additional guidance from the Ohio Department of Health on various winter (indoor) sports concerns. First, contest participants (athletes waiting to play and athletes completing play, plus cheerleaders, pep band members, etc.) do not count toward a sports venue’s allowable number of spectators under Ohio’s Sports Order or any variance that has been approved for your facility. However, school administrators are cautioned to use good judgement in this area. If, for example, auxiliary areas are available for athletes waiting to play or having completed play, including cheerleaders, pep band members, etc., consider placing these students in that area. No matter where these students are placed, six-feet social distancing mandates must be followed, and facial coverings are required. Consideration should also be given to sending freshman, junior varsity and/or varsity teams on separate transportation to away contests and having those groups depart after their specific contests are completed.