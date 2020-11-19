Mary Lou Smith, 99 years, of Hillsboro, Ohio, formerly of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Heartland of Hillsboro Nursing Center, in Hillsboro, Ohio.

Mary Lou was born in Winchester, Ohio, on April 17, 1921, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Flo (Ramsey) Smith.

According to Mary Lou’s wishes, she is to be cremated. She will be buried in the Winchester Cemetery at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Homes.

