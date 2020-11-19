ACOVSD Board discusses closure, future of athletics

By Ashley McCarty

The Adams County Ohio Valley School District Board of Eduaction met virtually on Nov. 16 to address their recent move to virtual learning and the future of athletics.

A motion by board member Judy Campbell to approve the agenda was seconded by board member Gay Lynn Shipley, board agreed.

Shipley presented pictures of ACOVSD/MLSD staff with Shawnee State University education students. ACOVSD/MLSD staff mentored these students when other school districts turned them down due to COVID-19. Shipley thanked the districts, staff, and board members.

Treasurer Brian Switzer reported standard numbers, as well as went over the five-year forecast and a memorandum of understanding regarding Article 19 Bus Routes.

Superintendent Rich Seas reported on EdChoice and Senate Bill 89.

“I think you all know that we have transitioned from five days in-person to virtual beginning today, Nov. 16 through Dec. 9. Maybe that’s wishful thinking, but we need to get our students back, we understand that. I’ve sent out a few emails, [Health Commissioner] Dr. [William] Hablitzel and I were on the radio today discussing it. The data is not good. In other words, we have a very high positivity rate certainly in that age group of five to 17 whereby it was hovering around two percent, it’s now — even as of last Friday — it’s up now from nine percent to 10 percent. So, there certainly appears to be a lot of spread in that age group, as well as other age groups,” said Seas.

Seas addressed the individuals listening, and urged them to follow safety protocols and wear a mask.

“I understand everybody’s got their different side to that, but I want those kids back in school, and I think the board does too,” he said.

Seas announced that until further notice, athletics would be put on hold.

“Certainly talking with Dr. Hablitzel — and I think followed up by what the governor is saying — he’s not wanting groups of people together. It makes perfect sense to put the breaks on athletics for the moment. Now, we’re hopeful. I’m hopeful until the survey may come in tomorrow from the Ohio High School Athletic Association that we’ll participate in. I don’t know this to be true, I don’t want it to be thought of as to be true, but there’s been discussion about moving the season back. Back, maybe starting it off in January. So, again, we’d like to say stay tuned, but there’s some alarming data out there in Adams County, and I think we need to pay attention to it,” said Seas.

Seas said we’ve not seen data like this up to this point, and urges caution for the upcoming holidays.

“I realize I’m not the health director, so I follow the health director’s guidance, I worked with Dr. Hablitzel from day one, he’s been great to work with, he understands the desire for this board to get those kids to school, he understands the importance of sports. We’re not shirking that at all. We want to get those kids back out there, but at the same time, the data’s not good. So, that’s where we are educationally,” said Seas.

Seas reported that the virtual learning was ten folds better than where they were last March.

“I certainly appreciate the planning that’s going in for this day. I never thought we’d have to use this day, or this time to go virtually, but talking to Eddie this morning for instance, he talked about how through the Broadband Grant [we got] 260 hotspots,” said Seas.

WiFi can also be accessed near the district buildings. Seas also reported there was pretty much a one-to-one with Chromebooks.

“I follow the direction of the health director, this board does that, and I was proud of the fact that we went five days a week. I think we’re right on the cusp of a big breakout, and that’s why we did what we did,” said Seas.

Food distribution will be Nov. 18, Nov. 24, Dec. 2, Dec. 8 from 12 – 2 p.m. More information can be accessed on the district website.

The district will perform deep cleaning and custodial care in all district buildings during virtual learning from Nov. 16 to Dec. 10.

“We know there are a lot of people out there who are really feeling the loss and especially our students of our sports and athletics, and we hope this is for just a short period of time, but again, that’s going to take everybody in our community working together to help try to bring these numbers within our community down,” said Bess.

A motion by board member David Riley to enter into executive session for personnel was seconded by Shipley, the board agreed.

A motion by Bess to approve items one through nine regarding personnel was seconded by Davis, the board agreed.

A motion by Riley to approve the employment of Alex Pence was seconded by Campbell, the board agreed.

A motion by Riley to approve the S.A.T.H. District Fellowship was seconded by Davis, the board agreed.

A motion by Campbell to adjourn was seconded by Shipley, board agreed and the meeting was adjourned.

Board meeting minutes will be approved by the board at the next meeting, subject to revisions.