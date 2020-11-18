Suzanne Sannan, 46, of Manchester, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia. She was born July 21, 1974 in Marietta, Ohio, daughter of Judy Nehus Taylor of Manchester and the late Lloyd Taylor. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her son, David Taylor.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughters, Kathryn Sannan and Faye (David Sanders) Sannan, all of Manchester; grandchildren, Curtis and Carter Sanders and Layton Spencer; as well as one brother, Dennis Taylor.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Burial will follow at Kirker Cemetery.

During the visitation and funeral, masks will be required and social distancing rules will apply.

