Michael Dennis Elkins age 70 of Monroe, Ohio, passed away Oct. 20, 2020 at UC Hospital West Chester, Ohio. Mike was born Sept. 2, 1950 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Jesse J. Elkins and Betty J. Elkins. In 1962, they moved to Winchester, Ohio and lived on a farm. After graduation from North Adams High School in Seaman, Mike lived in the Cincinnati area working in construction then later at US Shoe, Seimans, and retired from Pepsi.

Survivors are his loving partner in life, Leeann Smanto; a brother, Jeffrey James Elkins/Karen (Evans) Elkins; and a sister, Darlene (Elkins) Brayton/Robert J. Brayton; four children, Angie (Elkins) McMahan, Brett Elkins, Bart Elkins and Dustin Elkins; and nine grandchildren.