Roy W. Howard, 65 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at his residence.

Roy was born in Harlan County, Kentucky, on Jan. 4, 1955, the son of the late Roy D. and Peggy (Talley) Howard.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Carol (McCleese) Howard, whom he married on July 15, 1978. He also leaves two sons, Roy (Summer) Howard, II of Highland, Ohio and Jason Howard of Hillsboro; two brothers, Rick Howard of Peebles and Rob Howard of Harlan, Kentucky; and two sisters, Judy Fields of Peebles and Gina Steward of Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Roy will be missed by his four grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, with Randy Storer officiating.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

