Patricia Ann Penny, 75 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Patricia was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Oct. 23, 1945, the daughter of the late William and Charlotte (Ventre) Mahan.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by a daughter, Laura Lynn Penny; and a sister, Jeannine Haynes. She is survived by three sons, Richard (Tina) Penny of Spokane, Washington, Marc Strapko of Cincinnati, and Greg (Kim) Penny of Manchester; and a daughter, Lisa (Jim) Davis of Peebles. Patricia also leaves behind a brother, Bill Mahan of Cincinnati, and two sisters, Charlene Ochs of Harrison, Ohio and Kathleen Yates of Indiana; seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Patricia will be missed by her special friend, William L. Penny.

According to Patricia’s wishes, she will be cremated. The family is planning a graveside memorial service to honor Patricia’s memory. Graveside services were on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Locust Grove Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes.