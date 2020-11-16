Jessie Ballinger, 41, of Manchester, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was born Nov. 29, 1978 in Manchester, son of Randy Ballinger of Manchester and the late Brenda Greene Ballinger, who passed away in October. He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Laura Barker Ballinger. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Jessie Juanita Hounshell.

In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by his adored children, Lucas and August Ballinger; siblings, Christopher Andrews of Knoxville, Tennessee, Delinda Andrews-Luigne and husband Hendrik of Citrus Srings, Florida, and Shawna Ballinger of Manchester.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 4 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at the Wilson Funeral Home, 35 W. Second St., Manchester. Private funeral services will be held with the family only, at their convenience. Interment will be in the Manchester Cemetery.

During the visitation, masks will be required at all times and social distancing rules will apply.

