Hazel Marie Grooms, age 94, of West Union, Ohio passed away peacefully at The Adams County Manor on Nov. 15, 2020.

She was born on Sept. 24, 1926 to the late Norris Ellison and Irma Clyde Bradford Ellison.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Frank Grooms, whom she married March 30, 1946, he passed away April 28 1990; sisters, Irene Kirker, Ruth Shivener, Ethel Lemons, Grace Mc Cord; infant brother Floyd Ellison; and a grandson, Joseph Ray Sapp.

Hazel is survived by two sons, two daughters in law, one daughter, and one son in law: Gary Lee (Shirley) Grooms of Pawleys Island, South Carolina, Martin Lester (Barbara) Grooms of West Union and Susan Marie (Rick) Adamson of West Union. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Tammy (Jim) Unger of West Union, Chad (Lori) Grooms of West Union, Jason (Amber) Grooms of Manchester,and Jessica (Geoff) Adamson Fooce of West Union; nine great grandchildren, Macy (Nick) Staggs of Seaman, Travis (Erin) Unger of Jackson, Preston and Payton Grooms of West Union, Nate and Allyson Fooce of West Union, Joelle Jolly of Manchester, Michelle (Terrence) Sapp Bryant of Florida, and Andrew Sapp of West Union; great-grandchildren Brooklyn, Hayes and Bexley Staggs of Seaman and T.J. Bryant of Florida; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Satterfield Chapel, P.o. Box 374, West Union, Ohio. Donations can be made to family and neighbors of your choice.

The public graveside funeral is at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at West Union Cemetery, 9522 State Route 125, West Union, Ohio 45693. Pastor Danny Welch and Pastor Clarence Abbott will officiate.

Please remember to wear your mask.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.