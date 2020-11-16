Danny Davis, age 76 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Danny was born Nov. 12, 1944 in Adams County Ohio to the late Ray and Marjorie (Winkle) Davis. Danny was preceded in death by both his parents, his first wife Virginia (Werts) Davis; and two grandchildren, Charles Raymond Davis and Seth Bailey Horton.

Danny was an officer for 25 years with the West Union Village Police, was on the West Union Life Squad for 10 years; a minister in Adams County for 38 years, an Army veteran, and attended the Oak Grove Community Church.

Danny is survived by his wife of 28 years, Agnes Davis of West Union, Ohio; three daughters, Daisy Davis of West Union, Ohio, Becky Shively and Dort of West Union, Ohio, and Margie Young and Dave of West Union, Ohio; two sons, Dan Davis Jr. of Columbus, Ohio and Jerry “Bear” Davis and Sharon of West Union, Ohio; two sisters, Joyce Polley and Bill of Winchester, Ohio and Dorothy Reagan and Jim Bob of Jamestown, Tennessee; one brother, Richard “Soup Bone” Davis and Rita of Winchester, Ohio; sister in law Mary Segi and Bo of Edgewood, Ohio; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, with Michael Richmond officiating. Burial will follow in the East Liberty Cemetery with Military Services provided by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be the day of the service from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Family and friends can sign Danny’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.

During the visitation and funeral, masks will be required and social distancing rules will apply.