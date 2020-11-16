Carolyn Ruth Rigdon, age 76, of Manchester, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Carolyn was born on Sept. 3, 1944 in Manchester, to the late Albert and Jessie Pennywitt. She grew up in a loving home with one brother, late Lawrence Pennywitt and one sister, late Annabelle Fryman.

Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Pete Rigdon. Together they had five children, Michael (Debbie) Rigdon, the late David Rigdon, Tim (Tamie) Rigdon, Pete (Joni) Rigdon, and Malinda (Wesley) Grooms. She left behind many grandchildren that she loved dearly: Jessika (Kris) Saunders, Katie (Dillon) Hayslip, Michael (Geneva) Rigdon, Chasity Rigdon, Gary Wayne Rigdon, Dennis (Amber) Rigdon, Bethany Rogers, Angel Rigdon, Pete (Bub) Rigdon, Brooke Antonides, Christopher Rigdon, Bryce Rigdon, Nick and Ian, Ryland Wikoff, Raegan Wikoff and Raylee Conn; great-grandkids, Kiersten Saunders, Kristopher Saunders, Jaycee Hayslip, Bradley Hayslip, Xayden Rigdon, Kaysen Rigdon, Brody Larson, Ryleigh Brown, Everleigh Rigdon, Cashton Rogers, Jenaelyn Rogers, Celyne Rigdon, Hunter Rigdon, and Shelby Rigdon.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 5 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov.17, 2020 at the Manchester Church of the Nazarene, 508 Pike St., Manchester. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the church with Pastor Tony Watson officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.

During the visitation and funeral, masks will be required and social distancing rules will apply.

