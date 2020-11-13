Vietnam Veterans Monument unveiled, local schools honor veterans COVID style

By Ashley McCarty

The dedication services for the new Vietnam Veterans’ Monument to honor James H. Woolard, William F. Rigdon, and William D. Sparks was held in Manchester on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. All three of those men were killed in Vietnam in 1969.

The sky on this day was grey and overcast, a gentle wash of rain pelting the uniforms of former servicemen and women as they stood stoic in respect of the fallen.

The rain would later be labeled as appropriate for the occasion — tears from heaven, mirroring the silent sobs of those in attendance whose hearts wept for both the three men honored, and the innumerable lives lost over the years in the name of freedom.

The ceremony opened with welcomes from Commander Butch Wagoner of Matthews-Carter American Legion Post 325. Pastor Owen Applegate performed the invocation afterward. The National Anthem would then be performed by the renowned Maria Sexton.

Commander Terry Himes of Richard L. Dryden VFW Post 8287 gave opening remarks.

Into the hazy morning, a medley of service songs echoed, each former member of that branch — smartly dressed in appropriate garb — saluting as their melody rang strong through the speakers.

Shawna Bryant took the microphone to read “They Did Their Share,” followed by the keynote address by Richard M. Lockhart, U.S Marine and Vietnam veteran, and friend to the three young men.

The families of Woolard, Sparks and Rigdon gathered around the monument, veiled in a matte black sheath. Sue Dryden, sister of Woolard, and Sue Yockey, sister of Sparks, carefully uncovered the monument, revealing the shiny sheen of the black marble, and intricately carved lettering.

The monument read: “In memory of our three soldiers. Graduates from Manchester High School who gave their lives in Vietnam.”

Beside their names, the dates in which their lives were honorably forfeited were engraved.

Remarks regarding the fallen soldiers were read by Wagner, retired U.S Navy Master Chief Petty Officer James Sandlin, and Himes, their lips quivering as they stammered over their respective piece of literature, failing to fight back tears for their brethren.

Wreaths were laid by the hands of organization commanders and presidents; Sexton performed one last time, singing “God Bless the U.S.A.,” alongside piano.

Closing remarks were made by Sandlin, before a benediction by Applegate.

Members of Matthews-Carter American Legion 325 and Richard L. Dryden VFW Post 8287 Frank Fischer, Andy Steadman and Bobby Powers resolved the service with an emotional three-rifle volley. As the barrels exploded into the somber sky, taps lamented in unison.

As the crowd dispersed, the families reminisced among themselves around the monument.

Manchester Mayor Teresa Blythe was present for the dedication.

“I wanted to be here for a couple of reasons. This is my hometown, and two, the Woolard family; I have two sons that are a part of that, and so it was very important to me to be here just to represent them since they can’t be. They’re both serving, one in the Marines and one in the Navy,” said Blythe.

Blythe said the services were beautiful.

“It’s wonderful, wonderful that they all came together, and it was perfect timing,” she said.

Aaron Lockhart, nephew of Rick Lockhart, was also present.

“I’m just taking time out of my day to honor the veterans, especially the three families that were here from Manchester. My father also was a veteran who passed away this year; my uncle was the keynote speaker, and my other uncle was also an officer. So, being here for family, but also taking the time out of our day, and bringing my two young boys with me so that they understand the significance of today,” said Lockhart.

Aaron Lockhart commented that it was a great service.

“Even with the weather, the turnout of all the people here in Manchester, the community was amazing as usual. Just a really great service, and I’m glad that they were able to unveil the new monument,” he said.

Fischer, member of Manchester American Legion 325 and Manchester VFW Post 8287 was there to pay respects to the fallen heroes, and everybody that served.

“We have to show them the respect and honor that they deserved. It was a great service. For our first time, I thought we did outstanding. We always got room for improvement, anything that anybody does we go,” he said. Fischer served in the Army for 20 years, and held the rank of Sgt. First Class. In his longstanding service, he has been stationed in Germany, Korea and Egypt, among others.

“James Woolard was my uncle, and I came to the service for the dedication and the community support,” said Nicki Pollitt.

Pollitt said the services were wonderful.

“I thought it was great,” she said.

The days leading into Veterans Day up until the date it is celebrated are days of sobering remembrance and inspirited celebration. In local schools, a Veterans Day parade was performed to recognize the service of our community heroes. On Nov. 10, Peebles High School and Peebles Elementary School students lined the sidewalks, eagerly cheering and proudly displaying their venerating handmade signs.

The parade of veterans were led by a member of the Peebles Police Department, as “God Bless the U.S.A” played loudly, tugging out a tear or two.

“For the last eight years that I’ve been here, we’ve tried to create an environment with our Veterans Day assembly and the whole pride and honor and recognizing why we’re out of school on the day that we’re out. I hope they take away a sense of understanding of what the people did that we recognize today, and why we are truly out for school tomorrow. I hope that they understand the sacrifices that those people made,” said Peebles Elementary School Principal Amanda McFarland.

In the classrooms, up until Veterans Day, students shared information regarding and relating to Veterans Day.

“We cover a lot of that in the classrooms, and I hope that they learn that and that they have a great respect and a great pride for what those people gave for where we are today in our country. We take a lot of pride in it here,” said McFarland.