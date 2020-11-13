Senior Profile- Yasmin Lucas. Manchester High School

November 13, 2020 Mark Carpenter Sports 0
Yasmin Lucas, MHS

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Yasmin Lucas

SCHOOL:
Manchester High School

PARENTS:
Jason and Chassity Lucas

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Basketball,
Softball

FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning and making
memories with my friends

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Running

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning sectional titles in softball and basketball in the same year

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Morgan Wallen

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Last Song”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
One Tree Hill

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Chemistry

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Spending time with friends

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Chick-Fil-A

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Beyonce

FUTURE PLANS:
Attend Shawnee State and become a Dental Hygienist