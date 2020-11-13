Senior Profile- Yasmin Lucas. Manchester High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Yasmin Lucas

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Jason and Chassity Lucas

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball, Basketball,

Softball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning and making

memories with my friends

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Running

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning sectional titles in softball and basketball in the same year

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Morgan Wallen

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Last Song”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

One Tree Hill

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Chemistry

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Spending time with friends

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Chick-Fil-A

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Beyonce

FUTURE PLANS:

Attend Shawnee State and become a Dental Hygienist