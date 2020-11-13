Senior Profile- Yasmin Lucas. Manchester High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Yasmin Lucas
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Jason and Chassity Lucas
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Basketball,
Softball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning and making
memories with my friends
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Running
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning sectional titles in softball and basketball in the same year
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Morgan Wallen
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Last Song”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
One Tree Hill
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Chemistry
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Spending time with friends
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Chick-Fil-A
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Beyonce
FUTURE PLANS:
Attend Shawnee State and become a Dental Hygienist