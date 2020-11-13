School cooks play big role in student successes

By Ashley McCarty

In this week’s edition of “Unsung Heroes,” we uncover the mystery behind school cooks with Head Cook Lisa Morrison of Manchester Local School District and Head Cook Pam Walsh of North Adams Elementary School.

Morrison has been a school cook for 25 years.

“I started subbing when my children were little, and that worked for me just working part-time. My children got a little older, and I loved the job of cooking, and I love kids, so I just waited until it was my turn to get hired full-time. I love it,” said Morrison.

Morrison arrives every morning at 5 a.m, and said she’s never had to get up to come to “work.”

The duties of a school cook aren’t as simple as one would think.

“You have to follow all of the state guidelines, and what I mean by that is the components of food. You have to prepare the food, you have to check the temperatures, you have to keep production records and you have to count everything,” said Morrison.

A head cook is also charged with keeping track of supplies.

Once all of those preliminary tasks are completed, then the students are served and rung up at the registers.

“It’s a little different [at the high school]. They have more choices in food at the high school, and then they get different sized portions at the high school. It’s a little different up there, and the students are different at the high school then at the elementary. The elementary still need you,” said Morrison.

When the coronavirus pandemic shut down the schools, these food workers were not alleviated of the commitment that comes with serving the children of their communities.

“We came in every Monday during COVID-19 and we packed five breakfasts and five lunches for each student, so we did a lot of packing on Mondays,” said Morrison.

Morrison reports that they are still packing for students, even after children have returned.

“On Tuesday’s, we send three-day meals home with Blue students, and on Friday’s, we send three meals home with Gold students; we send a three-meal pack, three breakfasts and three lunches. On Wednesday’s, that’s the day that there’s no students here, so we pack for all the remote learners, and then they’re distributed,” said Morrison.

Morrison said that knowing the students are getting fed is the reward of her job. Her most favorite thing is seeing them, and getting to talk with them.

One cook at MLSD, Jennette Cornell, has been in food service for 36 years.

“She will be retiring on Nov. 18. We want to wish her the best,” said Morrison.

At North Adams Elementary School, Walsh has been a school cook for 18 years.

“I’ve always worked in food service in one way, shape, or form. I was working at The Olde Wayside Inn and an opportunity came up that someone told me about, they needed subs, so I said why not,” said Walsh. Walsh was a sub for nine years before becoming full-time.

“I have an amazing team that helps me every inch of the way, which I could never do it without them. There’s just all kinds of duties. Actually, it might sound funny, but things have gotten harder,” said Walsh.

Everything that used to be done on paper has now — as it has likewise progressed in multiple avenues — moved to computer,” but there’s more to it. We have to meet all kinds of requirements. Just keeping it between the lines, keeping all the kids happy,” she said.

Some days, her work evolves even beyond food service.

“You might have to mop half of the cafeteria one day because the custodian is busy doing something else. We all try and help each other. I don’t think there’s just one job duty, if that makes sense, it’s just whatever needs done,” said Walsh.

Admittedly, with COVID-19, Walsh reports that they aren’t doing a lot of cooking.

“We’re doing a lot of heating, cupping and bagging because of COVID-19. We bag up 400 plus breakfasts every single day for the following day, and we hand deliver them directly to the classrooms. They do it on a pre-order basis here. That’s pretty time consuming; the cleanliness standards, the state standards, there’s a whole lot to it,” said Walsh.

Luckily the extra measures aren’t too strenuous.

“[My favorite thing about my job] is the kids. If you can do one thing for this little child, every single day — because we have no idea what their home life is like — if they can come in [and we just ask them how they’re doing that day]. It’s such a small thing, you don’t know if it makes a difference or not, but you just do it anyway,” said Walsh.

One of her most rewarding memories in her longstanding career was aiding a neglected child; one of her coworkers brought them snacks every day for months. This child was eventually taken from the home and adopted, to which Walsh updates the individual is still doing fantastic.

“I think at North Adams we have the most amazing support staff. I think it all boils down to togetherness, and if we’re in this together for the same reason, for the same outcome, it always works better. Like I say, I have the most amazing girls I work with every day,” said Walsh.