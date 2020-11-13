By Tom Cross

Stan Richards, retired Shawnee State Forest manager for over 30 plus years, texted me a few weeks back to sound the alarm on the number of nice bucks that have been found dead along Scioto Brush Creek near his home in Otway.

“Tom, we are experiencing a deer kill from what I believe is EHD here in the Otway area. We have found 12 dead deer along Scioto Brush Creek. We are not getting pics of bucks or does that we were getting a few weeks ago”.

To prove his point, Stan also included a few pics of nice bucks found dead and rotting along the banks of Scioto Brush Creek.

EHD, officially known as Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease, is a virus caused by the bites of the common tiny midge or mite, or “no see ‘ums’ as they are called. It does not affect humans, nor do they say it does it impact the safety of venison, but I personally probably won’t be eating any sickly looking deer I harvest. It is one of the most common diseases in deer and outbreaks occur during summers of prolong drought. It can result in high deer mortality in certain areas where the outbreak is severe as in the Otway area. Deer have little resistance to EHD and within a week usually die once symptoms set in. At one time it was thought that once a deer contracted the disease and lived it built up a natural immunity to the disease. There is no treatment for the disease in wild deer, and dead or dying deer are usually found near ponds or streams.

I personally have seen two bucks alive that I suspected had EHD, one at Cave Run Lake in late September of 2017 that was standing shoulder deep in the back of Little Cave Creek cove that I found dead and floating the next day. Another on a farm I hunt here in Adams County standing in a small creek in early October of 2019. Both exhibited the symptoms associated with EHD. Deer appear disoriented and show little or no fear of humans. They appear feverish (thus their need to be in or near water). They also have difficulty breathing and some swelling of the head, tongue, and eyelids. In both cases I observed, flies on the deer’s body and around its eyes were plainly evident. EHD seems to effect bucks more than does for some reason.

According the Dept. of Agriculture, EHD does not pose a threat to livestock. The virus deteriorates after the death of the deer and cannot be spread from deer carcasses. Never kill or eat a sick deer and use rubber gloves when field dressing a deer.

In the past Adams County has had a periodical case of EHD in deer. In late 2007 Adams County had a prolonged dry spell and a number of dead deer were reported near water sources. In 2019 Adams County deer had a mild brush with EHD. Currently no reported cases of EHD are in Adams County at this time according to ODNR. However, there have been cases in Scioto County and Brown County. Twenty-nine counties in Ohio have reported EHD breakouts in deer. Serious breakout occurred in Scioto, Allen, Miami, Butler and Hamilton counties. One hundred forty four dead deer have been reported in Allen County. In Scioto County, Richards says at least 40 deer have died of EHD and he’s suspects there’s many more unreported or undiscovered.

If you see a dead or dying deer report it on-line at <https://apps.ohiodnr.gov/wildlife/speciessighting/>.

For more info and a map of EHD reported counties go to <https://ohiodnr.gov/wps/portal/gov/odnr/discover-and-learn/safety-conservation/wildlife-management/wildlife-disease/epizootic-hemorrhagic-disease>.