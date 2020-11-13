Manchester High School FFA vlolunteers at Washington Street Garden

Submitted News

On a picture-perfect Friday afternoon, Manchester FFA student volunteers, their teacher, Mr. Sparks and volunteers from Manchester Renaissance worked to clean up the Washington Street Garden. Together they used materials donated by the Lowe’s Maysville, Kentucky store to clear weeds from the garden beds and install black plastic weed barrier. With additional funding, the garden will be renovated with rubber mulch for the walkways to further decrease maintenance costs and weeds.

Manchester Renaissance Foundation, Inc. operates the Washington Street Garden, an accessible community garden where people rent beds to grow their own produce. To engage participants, it reaches out to the Future Farmers of America program and the Beta Club at the Manchester Local School District for volunteers and for participants, to the local food pantry recipients, to local faith communities and community-based organizations, such as the Lions Club, the Ministerial Association, and the Girl Scouts.

Offering a welcoming place for people to learn about gardening and an accessible place where they can raise nutritious food helps people decrease their food budgets. Other benefits to participants in the community garden include: increasing their knowledge of gardening and expanding their knowledge of fruits and vegetables they might not use; developing friendships with neighbors which strengthens social and community connection; and increasing their level of physical activity which combats conditions such as obesity and diabetes.

Manchester Renaissance Foundation, Inc. is a 5013c nonprofit organization working to revitalize Manchester by uniting the arts, history and nature. It operates the Washington Street Garden in partnership with the Village of Manchester using two village-owned FEMA properties.