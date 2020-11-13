Information for the local farmers

By Richard Purdin

The first half of November has been a welcome sight for farmers trying to wrap up harvest. With daytime highs in the mid 70 and some days reaching close to 80 degrees and nighttime highs in the mid-50’s crops have dried out nicely. With harvest going full throttle for the last seven to 10 days across the whole state, many elevators are reporting being or almost full of beans, I am not being sarcastic. With the backlog in getting barges and being able to move the grain, many elevators are filling up and struggling to move the grain fast enough. Another concern across the state it the higher levels of corn being delivered with high levels of vomitoxins.

Vomitoxin is a mycotoxin that develops from a mold that forms on silk of the ear of corn during the R1 stage of growth. This mold is often associated with Gibberella ear Rot. Gibberella ear rot is caused by a fungus known as Fusarium graninearum which causes other plant issues such as stalk rot and head scab in wheat. Vomitoxins are heat stable, water soluble, and can be present in animal feed and human food. At high levels Vomitoxin can be harmful to animals and humans. Some key facts to remember about Vomitoxin infected corn are as follows

• Swine and young livestock are more sensitive to the mycotoxin.

• Test grain sample and avoid feeding samples that test over 5% or 1ppm in total diet.

• Signs of Vomitoxin infected feed include refusal to eat, vomiting, suppressed immune system

• If you are handling infected grain wear Mask, goggles, and gloves.

• Air suction is not recommended for sampling due to picking up lighter and smaller kernels that are infected creating a high % sample. 5-10 samples should be taken while the truck or bin is being unloaded.

• Vomitoxin levels can increase in storage, keeping grain dry and cool is important. 15% moisture levels and 36-44 degrees is important to maintain and monitor.

Remember that this mycotoxin is harmful to humans and be causes when inspecting grain inside a bin or storage facility, always where proper PPE equipment and have someone with you while working around a grain storage facility.

Some other details to think about are:

• USDA will be providing direct assistance to farmers impacted by Corona virus for the second time this year. Producers can contact the FSA office to sign up for their second round of payments for 2020. Sign up deadline is December 11th, 2020 you should call before coming to the office. The phone number to call is (937) 544 2033.

• 2021 elections for Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) or Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs opened October 13th and will close March 15th, 2021. Contact the Ladies at Farm service Agency about signing up for one of these programs (937) 544-2033

• Our new 2020 Plat Books are for sale. Call the office to make an appointment to buy one at (937) 544-2339

• Check out my survey for local crop yields, I would appreciate your help in constructing a local hybrid/ variety utilization spreadsheet for the growing season 2021. The survey can be found at adams.osu.edu and Adams OSU Facebook page.

• For dairy producers interested in learning more about risk management and the dairy Industry outlook for 2021, OSU Extension and Ohio Dairy Producers Association will be hosting a three part miniseries of webinars one hour in length 12- 1 p.m. November 17 and 24. This is a free event to register go to go.osu.edu/dairyriskmanagement

• For producers who do their on-farm taxes, College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, OSU Extension is putting on a Farmer and Farmland Owner Tax School Webinar to help with tax preparation questions December 3rd 6:30- 8:30 p.m. There is a $35 fee to attend. To register go to https://go.osu.edu/farmertax2020

From the Field:

In scouting field conditions for Adams County, the following is things I have noticed.

1. Soybean Harvest is 70 to 75% complete.

2. Corn has dried considerably, here reports of 17-19% moisture.

3. Wheat and other small grains look to be good condition.

4. Pasture conditions are degrading rapidly due to drier conditions.

5. Manure is being applied to harvested fields.

6. Hay feeding has started on most farms.

7. Corn stalks are being baled for forage, remember to replace loss nutrients!