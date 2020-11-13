Submitted by Linda Mendenhall

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on Oct. 26, 2020 at the Government Center with the following members present: Ty Pell, Barbara Moore, and Diane Ward. The meeting was called to order by President Pell and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Steve Bankhead.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the minutes. Vote: all aye/

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the bills. Vote: all aye .

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve transfers of funds. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to authorize the Adams County Office of Economic Development to proceed with an application to Ohio Development Services Agency for the 2020 Residential Public Infrastructure Program as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the Environmental Review Documentation and Certification Form for CDBG General Administration, Fair Housing and Planning Activities as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to authorize Commissioner Pell to sign the 2019 WPCLF Home Sewage Treatment System (HSTS) Program payment request as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: all aye.

JFS Director Angela Richmond discussed the following issues with the Board: Snow removal contract; Ground maintenance contract; ABCEOI CCEMP/TANF subgrant agreement amendment; Personnel action forms; CSEA IV-D contract amendment with Common Pleas Court/Juvenile Division; CARES Act funding; CEBCO health insurance; OPERS/auditor discussion; COVID/staffing.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve a contract between the Adams County Board of Commissioners through the Adams County Job and Family Services and All Ways Green Lawn and Turf for snow removal services as recommended by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve a contract between the Adams County Board of Commissioners through the Adams County Job and Family Services and All Ways Green Lawn and Turf for grounds maintenance services as recommended by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve an amendment to a subgrant agreement between Adams County Job and Family Services and Adams Brown Counties Economic Opportunities, Inc. to increase the CCEMP TANF program in the amount of $216,500 and CCEMP TANF Admin in the amount of $19,647. Parties agree to increase the amount of TANF/PRC Child Welfare program in the total amount not to exceed $501,147 (CCEMP TANF ADMIN $34,647.00 and CCEMP TANF Program $466,500) as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve an amendment to the IV-D contract between the Adams County Child Support Enforcement Agency and the Adams County Common Pleas Court/Juvenile Division as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the promotion of Jessica Vogler as an Eligibility Referral Specialist 2 at Adams County Job and Family Services effective as recommended by Director Angela Richmond effective Oct. 26, 2020. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the promotion of Melanie Young as a Social Services Supervisor 2 with Adams County Job and Family Services as recommended by Director Angela Richmond effective Oct. 26, 2020. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to authorize Adams County Job and Family Services to receive $100,000 from CARES Act funding to provide assistance to clients who meet qualifications and were adversely affected by loss of employment/underemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vote: all aye .

Linda Steele, EMS Board of Directors, met with the Commissioners to discuss the following issues: Personnel-scheduling and employee status change, Sale of obsolete vehicles; CARES Act funding-UV lights, uniforms, Zoom platform, PPE, payroll.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to proceed with advertising for the sale of two obsolete vehicles by sealed bids as requested by the Adams County Emergency Medical Services Board of Directors. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to change EMT Basic Christy Erkenbrecher from full time to part time status effective Oct. 26, 2020 as recommended by the Adams County EMS Board of Directors. Vote: Pell, aye; Moore, abstain; Ward, aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into executive session with Linda Steele, EMS Board of Directors, at 10:36 a.m. to discuss potential litigation. Vote: all aye.

President Pell reconvened the meeting at 10:47 a.m.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dana Whalen discussed the following legal issues with the Board: CARES Act funding expenditures; Expenses related to animal cruelty case; Petition to vacate Aid Run Road; Kingfisher Development LLC real estate tax refund.

At 11:30 a.m. the Board held a preliminary viewing of Aid Run Road, T-13 and T-13a, Liberty Township, which was petitioned by Jason Baldwin and others for vacation.

The Adams County Investment Advisory Committee met with the following members present: Commissioners Diane Ward and Barbara Moore and Treasurer Lisa Newman. Treasurer Newman filed an investment report for the third quarter of 2020. Also discussed was the formula used to calculate interest earned on CARES Act funding.

Auditor David Gifford discussed the refund of 2019 real estate taxes to be paid to Kingfisher Development LLC (former power plant properties). A conference call was held with Director Mary Stout, Adams County Senior Citizens Council, regarding the portion to be refunded by their agency. ABCAP will be contacted regarding the amount to be refunded from the Meals on Wheels portion of the senior citizens services levy.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to authorize Auditor David Gifford to issue a check in the amount of $97,656.64 from the County Medicaid Sales Tax Transition Fund #289 to Adams County Emergency Medical Services to address the refund due from Ambulance/EMS Fund for 2019 real estate taxes to be paid to Kingfisher Development LLC. Vote: all aye.

The Board discussed the following items: potential CARES Act funding expenditures; departmental budget/health insurance.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session at 2:39 p.m. with Deputy Engineer Lee Pertuset to discuss personnel (compensation) at 2:39 p.m. Vote: all aye.

President Pell reconvened the meeting at 3:02 p.m.

Auditor David Gifford filed the Adams County Certificate of Estimated Resources for 2021.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to adjourn, and the meeting was adjourned.