By Denae Jones

My son had a friend stay over on a Saturday night, and he got to witness the ‘morning countdown.’ That’s when I shout down the hall to all children that we need to be ready and in the car for church in 15 minutes.

I go down the list. “Get out of bed. I woke you twenty minutes ago. Brush your teeth. Brush your hair. I don’t know who took your shirt without asking, but you wouldn’t have to keep changing clothes if you laid everything out last night like you were supposed to.”

Then there is the 10 minute check-in. “No, those socks don’t match. Why isn’t your hair fixed yet? I have no idea who took your brush. You better hurry up and finish that bowl of cereal. Did anyone let the dog out yet?”

Next is the 5-minute warning. “I don’t care if you don’t match. Just put on clothes. Any clothes. Did everyone go to the bathroom? If not, go now!”

Then comes, “I need to see people heading to the car before I’m finished pouring my coffee. If you don’t have your shoes on, you can walk into church barefoot. I don’t even care at this point.”

Then they all make their way to the living room and stand there looking at me like they have no idea what to do next. “We’re going to be late! GET IN THE CAR!”

My son’s friend, who also has a lot of siblings, looked at me with eyes of total understanding. He said with a shrug, “Big family, big life.”

There are no truer words!

People who come from big families either can’t wait to have one of their own, or vow to never have kids. I mean, there are some obvious cons. If you have a large family, see if you can relate.

There is usually very little money to go around, and less time. We have a ‘one sport’ rule in our house that the kids hate but we can’t be in 6 different places at once. (And a person can only eat so many meals from a concession stand in one week.)

When one person gets sick, it stays in the house for a full month. No matter how much Lysol and disinfecting you do, the spread is inevitable.

There is ALWAYS noise.

We have all been guilty of squirreling away food, because if you don’t, you won’t get any. And the grocery bills! How can such little people eat so much food!? Meals have to get stretched out. “Chili today is spaghetti tomorrow.”

There is so much homework. And scheduling. It’s a logistical nightmare.

A piece of clothing that hasn’t been handed down is a rare sighting.

The car is always crowded. I actually assigned seats to avoid fights for at least the first twelve years of their lives.

There is never any privacy or time to yourself. Everything has to be shared.

They always fight over attention. And the remote. And who gets the shower next. There are chores, which I like to call ‘responsibility opportunities.’ (Listen. I didn’t make the mess and I’m not cleaning it up.)

And I swear, they are like a tag team. As soon as we get the drama solved with one of them, someone else pops up with something new. And they can’t all behave at the same time. When the one who has been getting in trouble surprises us with excellent behavior, one of the others feel like it’s their turn to blindside us with deviant behavior.

I really love when strangers we have never met stare at us and ask, “Haven’t you figured out what makes that happen?” Hardy har har. Haven’t hear that one before. Did they ever think that some people actually choose for it to be that way? We do have fun with it though. One day, my husband was buying ice cream for everyone and the person in the drive through asked if it was his turn to buy team treats. Ha! Nope. All ours.

However. I would take it all many lifetimes over in exchange for the tender moments in between. It absolutely makes it all worth it.

For instance, we always have enough people to have a backyard ball game, and at any organized sporting event, our kids always have their own cheer section.

Our Christmas tree is full of memories, the walls are full of fingerprints, and our fridge is full of notes, photos and artwork.

I love to look down the pew at church and see the entire row filled with the faces of our family. Yes, they might be making a paper airplane out of the bulletin, but they’re there. We aren’t perfect by any means, but they will drop everything and pray for each other. I do believe we got that part right.

There is always someone to help with projects, or to share your interests. If you don’t like the mood in one room, you can just go to the next one and chances are, you’ll get a better response there.

There is always someone to laugh with and someone who knows what you’re talking about when you start a story with, “Remember when…?”

There’s always someone to snuggle with to watch a movie, or play a game, or go for a walk, or talk to when you want to share your day. I mean, we barely noticed a difference during the quarantine because it always feels like a party here.

The kids have built-in best friends. Yes, they fight with one another, but nobody else better mess with them. I’m finding that bigger kids just have bigger problems. But I love to hear one of them say to the other, “I’ve got your back no matter what.” And they mean it. There is always at least one person in the family to confide in about the deepest, darkest parts of themselves. Always a shoulder to cry on.

For me, the best part is when I get seven hugs and “I love you’s” before I walk out the door every day, and seven more before bed each night. When I’m lucky, there are some in between.

If you have a big family, you know what I’m talking about.

Live life big. Count your blessings. There are so many!