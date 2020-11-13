By Allison Burton

Calling all teens! Get ready to read, discuss, and share your thoughts about “Carve the Mark” by Veronica Roth! Starting Thursday, Dec. 3, our Virtual Teen Book Club will be discussing this #1 New York Times bestselling sci-fi fantasy by the acclaimed author of the “Divergent” series.

This young adult novel follows Cyra Noavek and Akos Kereseth, two teens from enemy countries whose paths cross when Akos and his brother are kidnapped and taken to Cyra’s tyrant brother, the leader of a country that is battling Akos’ people for control over their planet. Cyra is as much a prisoner as Akos, though, forced by her brother to torture his enemies using her deadly power to transfer pain into others with a simple touch. When they discover they’re both battling for survival, Cyra and Akos must decide whether to team up—or destroy each other.

This book’s discussion opens Thursday, Dec. 3 in an event on our Adams County Public Library (Ohio) Facebook page, and new questions will be posted each Thursday until the next book’s discussion opens.

Don’t forget to turn in your reading logs for our Merry Money 2020 Holiday Reading Program by Friday, Nov. 20. All physical logs must be turned in to your local library by this date, or, if you signed up on Beanstack, all books must be logged by Nov. 20 in order to be eligible for prizes from our Santa Shop. Our online Santa Shop will open on our website on Tuesday, Dec. 1 for children to browse gifts within their price range. Remember, gifts are on a first come, first serve basis, so shop early to get the best selection. To “buy” items, simply call your local library branch, state the child’s name, which gifts they would like, and which branch you would like to pick the items up at. All gifts must be picked up by Friday, Dec. 18.

Library Resource Spotlight: Did you know you can use your library card to open doors with in-demand professional training? Receive unlimited access to over 14,000 video training tutorials and learn skills for any industry with KnowledgeCity. Develop soft skills like critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication, or pick up technical skills in safety, computer software, or compliance. Simply use your library card and PIN to log in to this virtual learning resource and access your courses anytime, anywhere.

All Adams County Public Library locations offer a weekly Curbside After School Meal Program for children, ages 18 and under. Each child will receive a bag of seven balanced meals for the week, which children as well as parents and caregivers can pick up. These free meals are available for pickup from 3- 5 p.m. at the West Union Library on Mondays, the Peebles Library on Tuesdays, the North Adams Library on Wednesdays, and the Manchester Library on Thursdays. To pick up your meals, please call the library upon your arrival and state the child’s name. The meals for this program are provided by the Children’s Hunger Alliance.

Our current operating hours for each branch’s services are as follows: Manchester Library—Mondays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. North Adams Library—Mondays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Peebles Library—Mondays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. West Union Library—Mondays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All Adams County Public Library branches are currently closed on Saturdays and Sundays. To schedule an appointment, please call your local library branch.

For updates and digital resources, please check our social media and website: adamscolibrary.org.