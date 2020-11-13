News Release

Adams County Regional Medical Center is now proudly offering advanced heart care in collaboration with UC Health and the University of Cincinnati Heart, Lung & Vascular Institute.

Working together, this partnership brings Adams County residents greater access to subspecialty care providers in the fields of preventive/general cardiology, interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, cardiopulmonary care and vascular health.

“Adams County Regional Medical Center is pleased to entrust in UC Health’s cardiovascular care capabilities,” stated Alan Bird, CEO of Adams County Regional Medical Center. “Our organizations have a great history of working together. This new and enhanced affiliation builds upon that legacy and will bring the best of academic medicine and subspecialty care directly to our community.”

“We are extremely proud to be able to provide advanced cardiology services to Adams County Regional Medical Center,” shared UC Health President & CEO Richard P. Lofgren, MD. “We are grateful for this partnership and we look forward to serving Adams County Regional Medical Center for years to come.”

UC Health is nationally known and maintains a long history of discoveries and contributions in cardiovascular and pulmonary research and care, but most importantly, they transform their insights into real treatments that help patients every day. Through integrated, carefully constructed and patient-centered clinical research programs, UC Health offers patients the best established as well as rapidly emerging advanced therapies that are not always widely available, such as heart transplantation and advanced heart failure treatments.

Charles Hattemer, MD, UC Health cardiology division chief and professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at the UC College of Medicine, will maintain leadership in cardiology on behalf of UC Health with Adams County Regional Medical Center.

“Great cardiac care takes teamwork, and I believe Adams County and UC make a great team. My colleagues and I are deeply committed to provide the right care at the right time to each patient. This collaboration is a wonderful opportunity to bring that commitment to the patients of Adams County. We are most appreciative to have the chance to bring the best in technology, research breakthroughs and, of course, compassion, to our new patients,” shared Dr. Hattemer.

Andrew T. Filak Jr., MD, senior vice president and Christian R. Holmes Professor and Dean at the UC College of Medicine, elaborated on the new collaboration. “The College of Medicine and our physician faculty members are very pleased to bring our advanced cardiology knowledge and expertise to improve the health and well-being of those who live and work in the Adams County community. Developing and growing this important partnership with Adams County Regional Medical Center is a priority for the College of Medicine so that we may deliver a full continuum of cardiac care to those who need it most.”

Together, Adams County Regional Medical Center and UC Health will offer care for cardiac patients seven days a week, 365 days a year.

To learn more, visit acrmc.com/cardiology.