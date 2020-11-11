Phillip Gene Palmer, 56, of Manchester, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. He was born Dec. 31, 1963 in Colorado, son of Gene Warner (Beverly) Palmer of Maysville, Kentucky, and the late Bessie Mae Lewis Palmer. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by two infant sisters, Carolyn and Marilyn Palmer; one infant brother, David Palmer; and numerous aunts and uncles.

In addition to his father and stepmother, he is survived by his daughter, Jordyn Mullins and husband Matt of Mt. Orab; brother, Mike Palmer and wife Tara of Maysville, Kentucky; friend and mother of his daughter, Tamra Palmer of West Union; his in-laws, Wayne and Wanda Baldwin of West Union, Ray and Mary Fitzgerald, Jason and Malisa Baldwin; lifelong friends, Troy Woolard, Jeff Pollitt, and Ival Palmer as well as numerous aunts and uncles.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 5– 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home, 35 W. Second St., Manchester. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 at the funeral home, with visitation an hour prior. Pastor Karen Boldman will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery.

Please sign his online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.