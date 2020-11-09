Gene W Webb, 82 years, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Mercy Health Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Gene was born in Seaman, Ohio, on April 14, 1938, the son of the late Russell and Elizabeth (Grooms) Webb.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Eva (Donothan) Webb, whom he married on March 10, 1990. He also leave two sons, Glen Webb of Florida and Greg Webb of Columbus, Ohio; and a sister, Sharon Morrow.

According to Gene’s wishes, he is to be cremated. The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.

