Donald Paul Newkirk, Sr., 79 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at the Hospice of Cincinnati in Blue Ash, Ohio.

Don was born in Rarden, Ohio, on Nov. 18, 1940, the son of the late John and Mary (Dillard) Newkirk.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn “Joyce” (Smith) Newkirk, who passed away on July 29, 2007. Don was also preceded in death by his brother, Roy Newkirk, and an infant sister.

He is survived by his son, Don (Kim) Newkirk of Columbus, Indiana; two daughters, Kim Newkirk of Peebles and Jenny (Matt) Penrod, of Columbus, Indiana. Don will be missed by his five grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the convenience of the family. The ceremony will be officiated by Jason Bohl. Burial will be at the Mt. Joy Cemetery, in Rarden, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

