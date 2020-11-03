As a child, Greg lived with his parents and siblings in a one-bedroom home in Bentonville. His love for the community led him and his wife, Cindy, to open their very-own business in the area: Hanson’s Country Store. A hard-working entrepreneur, Greg took great pride in running the shop and providing a service to his hometown. He even left the pop machine in operation after he retired — just in case someone ever wanted a soda.

An avid antique collector, Greg frequented out-of-town yard sales, auctions, and estate sales with friends, family, and other collectors in search of stoneware, primitive antiques, and other rare finds. These outings were always carefully planned with Greg thoroughly researching the specific items he coveted most.

Greg was also an enthusiast of classic cars, organizing local car shows and traveling to summertime competitions every weekend with his family. Always honored to return with a trophy in hand, Greg often won first place with his original 1965 Mustang, a cherished family heirloom he proudly passed down to his son, Christopher.

Greg’s passion for antiques extended to his choice of homes, one of the oldest house on Manchester’s 8th Street. He’d long appreciated the beauty of the Victorian residence previously owned by Judge Lang and his wife, Agnes, and he spent hours tending to its lawn and ensuring its upkeep.

Above all else, Greg was committed to providing for his family and was elated to welcome his first grandchild, Benjamin, in 2019. Incredibly gracious and driven, Greg was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, and he deeply valued those he held dear.